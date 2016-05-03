Nepal Expels Canadian Citizen For Tweeting About Its Politics





Nepal has revoked the visa of a Canadian citizen who was working in Kathmandu and asked him to leave the country, a day after he was detained for “spreading discord through provocative tweets,” according to Nepali immigration officials.



Robert Penner, 37, who has lived in Nepal for four years, was arrested on Monday by police officers with instructions from the Department of Immigration. Penner worked as the “principal scientist” for CloudFactory, an online technology company based in the city of Lalitpur, just outside Kathmandu. He was working legally under a work visa.

“This is the first case of this kind of arbitrary detention and decision to deport a foreign national for engaging in a conversation about Nepal’s politics,” Dipendra Jha, a lawyer at the Supreme Court in Kathmandu who is representing Penner, told BuzzFeed News.



Immigration officials said that Penner had also violated immigration rules by working for CloudFactory, while he had obtained a visa to work for Sprout Technology. However, Penner never changed companies — Sprout Technology is the Nepal subsidiary of CloudFactory, the international company.



Penner had been active on Twitter and Facebook over the last year, writing about Nepal’s new constitution and the Indian blockade that followed it. Nepal’s constitution, which was passed in September 2015, has been controversial since the Madhesis, an ethnic group in the southern plains, started protests demanding equal rights. Many Nepalis say the constitution also discriminated against women. In October, Human Rights Watch released a report that was critical of the government’s handling of the protests — but was condemned by some Nepalis as biased.

Penner, who can speak and write in Nepali, regularly responded to and engaged with critics, often in a stream of tweets or detailed posts that upset some Nepalis. Many disliked Penner’s comments on Nepal’s politics and called his approach combative, while others admired him for doing what many Nepalis did not.