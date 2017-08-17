Hong Kong Has Jailed Three Prominent Young Activists Over Anti-China Protests

Joshua Wong, Alex Chow, and Nathan Law were handed six- to eight-month sentences for their roles in anti-government protests in 2014.

Hong Kong has sentenced three young activists who led the 2014 pro-democracy protests to prison for taking part in anti-China demonstrations.

The sentencing of Joshua Wong, 20, along with student leaders Nathan Law, 24, and Alex Chow, 26, also means they have been banned from running for public office for the next five years. Wong received a six-month sentence while Law and Chow received eight and seven months respectively.

In 2014, Wong led a group of student protesters to enter and occupy the government headquarters, which triggered a 79-day pro-democracy movement that became known as the Umbrella Revolution. Wong and Chow were convicted of unlawful assembly, while Law was convicted of inciting others to take part in an unlawful assembly.

Following the announcement of the sentencing on Thursday, Wong took to Twitter with defiant messages.

