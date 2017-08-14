Floods Left No Land To Bury A Dead Child. So His Family Left Him In The River.

The floods have brought much of the southern plains of the country to a standstill, flooding major roads and businesses, including a popular tourist resort and the region's largest airport .

On Sunday, a Nepali photographer embedded with the national army on a rescue boat heard that a boy had died in a nearby village where a family had been stranded in their house after refusing to leave during the flooding.

Narendra Shrestha, a photographer for European Pressphoto Agency, said 8-year-old Kamal Sada had been suffering from pneumonia but the family were not able to take him to the hospital after heavy rains and flood for the past four days.

"So he died after being continuously exposed to cold air and rain," Shrestha said in an phone interview with BuzzFeed News.

The family were supposed to bury the child according to local culture, but there was no dry land to bury him in. "The entire village had been flooded and there was water as far as you could see," Shrestha said.