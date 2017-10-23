A Prominent Russian Journalist Has Been Stabbed In Moscow
Tatiana Felgenhauer is the deputy editor-in-chief for and cohost of a popular morning radio show on Ekho Moskvy.
A prominent Russian journalist is in critical condition after a man broke into the Ekho Moskvy radio station and stabbed her in the neck, the Russian station said in a statement on Monday.
Tatiana Felgenhauer, deputy editor-in-chief and cohost of a popular morning show for the station, was rushed to the hospital and has been breathing through a tube, according to the station's editor. The state-run TASS news agency said Felgenhauer is in a "serious condition," but according to Alexey Venediktov, Ekho Moskvy's editor, there's no threat to her life.
Images posted online showed that the attacker had been detained by the station's security guards. He has been handed over to the police and an investigation is underway, Ekho Moskvy reported.
The attack on Felgenhauer came less than two weeks after state-owned Russia-24 carried a show in which it called Ekho Moskvy a foreign agent. Felgenhauer was specifically identified during the show.
Ekho Moskvy, which is known for its independent journalism and has often published searing criticism of the Kremlin, has been a target in the past. Earlier this year, Yulia Latynina, host of a weekly show on Ekho Moskvy and a columnist for Novaya Gazeta, fled Russia following a series of attacks.
This is a developing news story. Check back this post for updates or follow BuzzFeed News.
