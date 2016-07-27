Another Round, Episode 63: Heben's Husband (with Jaime Camil) Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) talks about his childhood, his days as a pop star, and performing in Broadway's Chicago. Plus, a history lesson on Latin pop artists, and "crossover" really means. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Listen here:

If you're wondering why this show is called "Heben's Husband," it's because they are kind of sort of married!* Just look at this happy couple!! Julia Furlan *at least spiritually.

The story of their love is one for the ages. If you listen to the show, you know that Heben is a huge fan of Jane the Virgin, which stars Jaime Camil as Rogelio de la Vega. A year ago Heben wrote about her love of Jaime an article about Jaime that enumerates all of his wonderful qualities. And so he surprised her one day at the BuzzFeed offices and the rest is history. Beautiful!

Here are some fun facts about Jaime during our interview: 1. He used to work in biohazard waste management. 2. He became super duper famous in Mexico after becoming the protagonist in the Mexican version of Ugly Betty. 3. He loves Broadway and is currently playing Billy Flynn in Chicago. 4. He does NOT let his kids act up at the dinner table! 5. He had an incredible music career that we can thank for amazing footage of him crooning and dancing sexily.

ADVERTISEMENT

I mean just look at this music video. This is art. View this video on YouTube youtube.com We are swooning.

Also in this episode, our producer Antonia Cereijido takes us on a journey through the history of Latin Pop artist crossovers. We talk about Miami Sound Machine's "Conga"... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Epic Records / Via vazetti.tumblr.com Miami Sound Machine's "Conga"

Also in this episode: Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC / Via perksofbeingafan.tumblr.com Heben bought a round for practical gift giving, and Tracy bought a very important round for anger (this is a round you should not miss).

The usual business Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Acast or your podcatcher of choice! While you’re there, why don’t you leave us a little review? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here! In your inbox every Friday. Follow Jaime at on Twitter. Follow Antonia on Twitter. Find Another Round merch at the BuzzFeed Shop. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter. Questions? Comments? Need some advice? Email us at AnotherRound@BuzzFeed.com. This episode features music from Donwill (follow him on Twitter) and Jean Grae.