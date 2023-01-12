The “Zoey 101” Cast Is Coming Back For “Zoey 102” With A Few Key Exceptions

“It's so incredible to be back with the gang again,” Underwood commented on the post.

"Let’s gooooooooo," Massey commented.

Zoey 101 ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2008, focusing on a group of students at a fictional boarding school in Southern California. The series reportedly ended after Spears became pregnant with her now 14-year-old daughter, which she has denied.

Spears told Nylon in 2020 that her pregnancy was not the reason for the show’s end.

"In today's world, immediately I'd have my social media to post something, and it'd be cleared up,” Spears said. “But even today, people still have their thoughts about it. I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet."

In 2015, a YouTube video called “What Did Zoey Say?” from show creator Dan Schneider featured Flynn and Massey reprising their roles as best friends Chase and Michael. In the video, Chase cancels his engagement after reading a time capsule message Zoey wrote about him in an episode of the original series.

Character names notably missing from Spears’s announcement include Lola (Victorious star Victoria Justice) and Zoey’s brother Dustin (Paul Butcher).

Austin Butler, who played Zoey’s Season 4 love interest James, was also not included in the series announcement. Butler won a Golden Globe on Tuesday for his performance in Elvis.

Also missing is Nicole, played by Alexa Nikolas, who had recently shared that she did not feel safe around Schneider and alleged there were unsafe working conditions at Nickelodeon.

Nikolas publicly protested against Nickelodeon's treatment of child actors, holding a sign reading "Nickelodeon didn't protect me." In August, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy published her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she referred to someone at Nickelodeon as “The Creator” who gave her alcohol when she was underage and a massage without her consent.

