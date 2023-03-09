The Co-Creator Of “You” Explained Why Joe Is Even More “Terrifying” After The Season 4 Finale

Turns out Rhys Montrose wasn’t the “Eat the Rich” killer stalking Joe. Part 2 of You Season 4 dropped on Thursday, and the season’s biggest mystery was quickly revealed: Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) hadn’t actually provoked Joe (Penn Badgley) into murdering London’s elites. Joe had done it all himself — though he’d hallucinated much of it.

At the end of a thrilling whodunit season, Joe slowly falls for his latest infatuation, Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie), all while trying to become a better person. In Part 2, though, he already lost much of the yearning to be good, trapping Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in a cage the entire season, and killing Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), Simon (Aidan Cheng), Gemma (Eve Austin), Kate’s father and, of course, the actual Rhys.

By the end of it all, Marienne escapes after faking her death with the help of Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), and Kate falls for Joe after forgiving him for murdering her father.

But what’s most scary is Joe finally accepts himself for the endearing hearthrob monster he is.

“He's a little bit different in that he doesn't maybe have the same level of almost guilt and justification going on, just honesty and acceptance of doing what he needs to do,” You showrunner Sera Gamble told BuzzFeed News. “The thing that's scary about Joe isn't that he's some dead-eyed, emotionless murderer because he's not.”

Below, Gamble explains which character we should be rooting for after that chaotic season finale (it’s not Joe, of course), how a few early season characters unexpectedly returned in Part 2, and why Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero” made an unexpected appearance.