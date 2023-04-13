"Yellowstone” Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Might Be Dating IRL

The two play love interests and hired ranch hands in the Western drama series, which premiered in 2018. Harrison joined the cast as Laramie in Season 3. Bingham, who became a series regular in Season 4, plays Walker, an aspiring country singer. Their characters’ romance took off in Season 4 as part of a love triangle with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith).

Representatives for Bingham and Harrison did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for confirmation that they are in a relationship.

Rumors of the actors' romance ignited after they appeared to be flirting in the comments under an Instagram post for Harrison's March 20 birthday.

Bingham wrote a simple “Happy birthday HH,” to which Harrison replied, "Come say that to my face."

"I'd love to,” he replied.

According to People, Bingham was married to director Anna Axster until 2021. They were reportedly married for 12 years and have three children together.