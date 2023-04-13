"Yellowstone” Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Might Be Dating IRL

Sparks are flying between Yellowstone’s favorite cowboy couple.
Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have kept their onscreen romance alive offscreen. On Wednesday, Bingham posted a passionate Instagram post of the two sharing a fiery kiss. No, literally: They were standing in front of a blazing flame, wearing similar camo jackets, jeans, rubber boots, and brown hats.
"More than a spark," Bingham wrote in the post's caption alongside a fire emoji.
"I love you, cowboy,” Harrison replied in the comment section.
The two play love interests and hired ranch hands in the Western drama series, which premiered in 2018. Harrison joined the cast as Laramie in Season 3. Bingham, who became a series regular in Season 4, plays Walker, an aspiring country singer. Their characters’ romance took off in Season 4 as part of a love triangle with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith).
Representatives for Bingham and Harrison did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for confirmation that they are in a relationship.
Rumors of the actors' romance ignited after they appeared to be flirting in the comments under an Instagram post for Harrison's March 20 birthday.
Bingham wrote a simple “Happy birthday HH,” to which Harrison replied, "Come say that to my face."
"I'd love to,” he replied.
According to People, Bingham was married to director Anna Axster until 2021. They were reportedly married for 12 years and have three children together.
Yellowstone, which has been nominated for multiple awards, focuses on the fictional Dutton family, who own Yellowstone Ranch and find themselves in conflict with an expanding town and a Native American reservation. Star Kevin Costner won a Golden Globe in 2023 for his leading role as Dutton family patriarch John Dutton. The show has also prompted several spinoffs, including 1883 and 1923.