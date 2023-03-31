The “Yellowjackets” Cast Gagged And One Actor Puked While Filming That Season 2 Scene

The cast and crew behind Yellowjackets don’t recommend eating while watching this week’s episode.

At the end of Episode 2 of the currently airing second-season episode, the soccer team stuck in the Canadian wilderness did what viewers have been waiting for and dreading all series: They resorted to cannibalism.

The episode, in part, chronicles what to do with Jackie (Ella Purnell)’s body. She froze to death last season, and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) struggled to part with her best friend’s corpse. Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) eventually convinces the crew to ritually burn the body of their friend, and they do so before heading to sleep. However, they’re awoken by an oddly irresistible smell.

When just the right amount of snow falls at the right moment (a little too perfectly timed in these potentially haunted woods), Jackie’s corpse is effectively entombed and eventually perfectly smoked, crisp, and appetizing for the starving characters. Overtaken by the smell, Shauna indulges in the forbidden meal, and her teammates quickly join her — with the exception of coach Ben (Steven Krueger). Repulsed by cannibalism (as he should be!), Ben shuts the cabin door as the screen fades to black.