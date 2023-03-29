“The White Lotus” Will Apparently Take The Next Batch Of Obnoxious Guests To A Thailand Resort

Get ready to check in and possibly never check out at the White Lotus — this time in Thailand.

After two seasons of murders at resorts in Hawaii and Italy, the third season of The White Lotus will take place in Thailand, Variety and other media outlets reported on Monday.

Creator Mike White, who also writes and directs the Emmy-winning anthology series, is reportedly scouting locations in Thailand.

A representative from HBO called Variety’s piece a “speculative story” and declined to comment further.

The first season of the series was filmed at a Four Seasons resort in Maui, while the second was shot at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons property in Sicily. As Deadline pointed out, if White decides to continue using the Four Seasons chain in Thailand, he can choose from four properties: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, the Golden Triangle, and Koh Samui.

(For what it’s worth, Thailand received 11% of the votes in a BuzzFeed News poll from November asking where the next season should take place, ranking lower than the Swiss Alps, at 13%, and an African safari, at 14%.)

In the “Unpacking Season 2: Episode 7” clip following the Dec. 11 finale, White hinted at the third season taking place in Asia to portray a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” He noted that the first season primarily focused on money, while the second focused on sex.

Season 3 is also set to be the first without Jennifer Coolidge, whose character Tanya McQuoid died in the Season 2 finale thanks to her gold-digging husband, the gay mafia, and her own lack of self-awareness. The new cast has not yet been announced, but there’s been plenty of discussion online about who fans would like to see on the roster.