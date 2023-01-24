The “White Lotus” Actors Who Played Mia And Lucia Have Reunited For A Valentine's Day Campaign And Fans Are Living For It

The White Lotus actors Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò have reunited for a new Valentine’s Day campaign for Skims.

The campaign shows friends Tabasco and Grannò (who play the Italian duo Mia and Lucia in the anthology series) wearing outfits from Skims’ limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection , which has a Jan. 26 release date. The pieces previewed on the official site include playful pink sets with red heart designs and classic black lingerie sets.

Skims cofounder Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the duo, delighting fans.

“It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS,” Kardashian wrote in the Instagram caption.