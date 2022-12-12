Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion After She Criticized His “Musical Skills,” Prosecutors Said On The First Day Of His Trial

LOS ANGELES — Megan Thee Stallion had bullet fragments in her feet after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her three times, prosecutors said as his trial began on Monday — evidence, they added, that should once and for all silence critics who have attacked Megan’s credibility.

Doctors pulled three bullet fragments from Megan’s feet, prosecutors said in opening statements, confirming in the court record a detail she has previously disclosed in interviews. The question is not whether Megan was shot, prosecutors said, but who shot the gun. They said evidence — and testimony from witnesses including Megan herself, which is expected on Tuesday — will show the shooter was Lanez, who allegedly assaulted her after she criticized his “musical skills.”

Lanez, 30, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. On Dec. 5, prosecutors filed a third charge for discharging a firearm with gross negligence. If convicted, he could face 22 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

According to prosecutors, Lanez and Megan got into an argument while riding in an SUV after leaving a party thrown by Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020, prompting Megan to ask to be let out of the vehicle. The 27-year-old "Savage" rapper told police that Lanez screamed, “Dance, bitch,” after she left the vehicle and allegedly shot at her feet multiple times.

Prosecutors said Lanez tested positive for gunshot residue, the chemicals released when a gun is fired. They added three other people at the scene tested positive including Megan’s former friend Kelsey Nicole, who was also in the car that night and said Lanez physically assaulted her.

Other evidence will include text messages and phone calls in which Lanez apologized and blamed his behavior on being very drunk, prosecutors said.

"I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart ... shit should have never happened and I can't change what I did,” Lanez texted Megan, according to prosecutors. “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

In their opening statement, Lanez’s defense attorneys said the rapper never admitted to shooting a gun but was rather apologizing for his sexual involvement with both Megan and Nicole, which they said had caused the fight.

