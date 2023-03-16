Taylor Swift Announced Four "Unreleased" Tracks Are Coming Out At Midnight

Taylor Swift is once again asking her fans to meet her at midnight.

Just as Swifties thought the kickoff for the Eras tour on Friday couldn’t get any more special, their queen decided to release even more music.

The “ Lavender Haze ” singer announced in an Instagram story Thursday that she will release four new songs on Friday — at midnight Eastern time, of course.

“In celebration of the The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight,” Swift wrote over an artistic image of her at, well, different eras of her career.

The post included the names of the four tracks: “Eyes Open” and “Safe & Sound” from the Hunger Games official soundtrack, and “If This Was a Movie” from the Speak Now deluxe album. Those three songs will all be Taylor’s Version — rerecordings of songs she doesn’t own following music manager Scooter Braun’s selling the masters of Swift’s first six albums in 2020 against her wishes.

In addition to those three, Swift will release an original track titled “All the Girls You Loved Before Me.”