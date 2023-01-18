Stephen Smith Said He Regrets His "She Ain’t Beyoncé" Comment About Rihanna

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith clarified that he meant no disrespect to Rihanna when he said her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show wouldn’t measure up to Beyoncé’s.

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday , Smith said he thinks no Super Bowl performance could measure up to the two that Beyoncé has previously done.

Smith’s comment came after he was asked by Sherri Shepherd on her talk show Sherri Wednesday if he was excited about Rihanna headlining the show on Feb. 12.

“She’s a lot of things. She’s spectacular,” Smith told Shepherd. “There’s one thing she’s not. She ain’t Beyoncé.”

Shepherd responded on the show saying that Beyoncé has had her time to perform, but now it’s Rihanna’s turn.