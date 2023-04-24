Why “Single Drunk Female” Explored Emotional Sobriety In Season 2

Single Drunk Female creator Simone Finch wanted the currently airing second season of her Freeform show to focus on the journey of Sam Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia), who has an alcohol addiction, also becoming emotionally sober. Nine years sober herself, Finch thought it important to make it clear that one can’t completely master sobriety in its entirety, especially in just one season.

“It's a topic that isn't talked about a lot in mainstream television,” Finch told BuzzFeed News of emotional sobriety. “There are days when I'm really good at that, and then there's days I have to acknowledge where I'm not good at that.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic , emotional sobriety refers to preventing one’s emotional state from controlling them. This can be done, in part, by learning healthy coping mechanisms, which Sam learns repeatedly this season. After a tumultuous Season 1, things start looking up for her as she regains her writing job, regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and finds supportive friends. However, her coping skills are tested when her sponsor Olivia (Rebecca Henderson) moves away.

Psychologist Sanam Hafeez said it’s crucial for sponsors and sponsees to focus on the shared goal of avoiding addictive substances rather than their friendship as it could lead to the sponsee becoming overly attached — like Sam.

“They become more than just a tool or a crutch in your journey in sobriety. They become your friend. They become more than you are to them,” Hafeez told BuzzFeed News.

After Sam fails to sponsor herself — something Finch said never works — she eventually finds a new sponsor in Darby (Busy Philipps), whom Olivia recommended. The two clash as Darby seems generally less interested in forming a personal connection, which ends up being exactly what Sam needs.