Selena Gomez Just Supported Taylor Swift In The Subtlest Way

Of course, as true fans, both Gomez and Gracie dressed up in clothes from different Swiftian eras. Gomez wore a cardigan to channel Folklore , while Gracie wore a purple dress to give Speak Now energy.

Following the concert, Gomez shared her experience at the ethereal concert on her Instagram while expressing her pride for Swift.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” Gomez wrote. “Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

This was far from the first time Gomez expressed her admiration for Swift. Just last week at the iHeartRadio Music Awards , Gomez celebrated Swift receiving the Innovator Award.

“She’s a role model,” Gomez said at the awards show. “I don’t think that’s something you sign up for; I just think it’s something you inherently have inside of you, and I think that’s Taylor.”

While it doesn’t seem that Gomez’s Eras merch on the set of Only Murders was an outfit for the show, last month she was spotted in a notable look that really appears to be a costume.