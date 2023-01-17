Selena Gomez Revealed In A Video That Meryl Streep Is Joining “Only Murders In The Building”

Meryl Streep — yes, that Meryl Streep — will be joining the third season of Only Murders in the Building .

Selena Gomez, who stars in the Emmy-winning murder mystery series, announced Streep’s role in a video on TikTok and Instagram . In the video, Gomez recorded herself and her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short during a break from filming Season 3.

“@hulu meet our new and old crew! Excuse me while I scream in a pillow,” she captioned the video, which shows them on the set of the series.

In the video, Gomez says, “The gang’s back. Could this honestly get any better?” She then reveals that actually, yes, it can get better. She first turns the camera to show that Andrea Martin is back. The actor played a makeup artist in the second season.