The Original “Scott Pilgrim” Cast Is Returning For Netflix’s Anime Series

Netflix is bringing the universe of 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World back with a new anime series. Even better, the original cast is returning to lend their familiar faces — rather, voices — to the new series.

Netflix announced the new show on social media Thursday, although the streaming giant did not mention an official title. Nevertheless, this is an exciting update to the cult classic story based on Bryan Lee O'Malley’s graphic novels about a garage band bassist (Michael Cera in the film) who must defeat an army of ex-boyfriends to be with a girl (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) he fell for.

Both Cera and Winstead will reprise their roles, alongside Succession’s Kieran Culkin, Captain America’s Chris Evans, Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick, and The White Lotus’s Aubrey Plaza.