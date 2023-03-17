“Jurassic Park” Star Sam Neill Said He’s Being Treated For Stage 3 Blood Cancer

Sam Neill, best known for starring in the Jurassic Park franchise, said he has been treated for stage 3 blood cancer but is currently cancer-free.

Neill, 75, told the Guardian on Friday that he has undergone chemotherapy after being diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

The Emmy-nominated actor said he first experienced swollen glands during the press tour for Jurassic World: Dominion in March 2022, according to the Guardian, and he received his diagnosis soon after. When the initial chemotherapy failed, Neill said, he tried a new chemotherapy drug that he now must take every month for the rest of his life.

“I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments,” Neill said. “But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive.”