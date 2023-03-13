Ruth E. Carter Became The First Black Woman To Win Two Oscars

The Marvel sequel won against Elvis, Babylon, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In addition to her wins, the costume designer has also received Oscar nominations in 1993 for Malcolm X and in 1998 for Amistad. Carter was also nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for her work on the Roots show reboot.

Carter revealed in her speech that her mother, who she described as a “superhero,” died recently at age 101 and “became an ancestor.” She said her work on Wakanda Forever, which chronicled the death of King T'Challa upon the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, helped prepare her to grieve her mother’s death.