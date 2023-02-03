Every awards season comes with its own controversy. This year, the conversation centers on Andrea Riseborough's contentious Best Actress nomination. As important as who got nominated, though, is who didn’t. The snubs of Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler for Best Actress have many arguing that Black performances are repeatedly neglected by Oscar voters.

A quick look back at the 2015 and 2016 ceremonies, at the height of #OscarsSoWhite, is proof enough. This year wasn’t as egregious. Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway scored supporting actor nominations. Still, they were the only Black actors to be recognized in this year’s acting categories. Add on the Best Actress controversy, and it’s clear the Academy may have more to do to level the playing field.

So, ahead of the Oscars’ March 12 ceremony, it’s time to do what they could not this year. Here are nine incredible performances by Black actors that deserved spots in this year’s acting categories.