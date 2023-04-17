Netflix’s Brooke Shields Rom-Com “Mother Of The Bride” Has Rounded Out Its Cast As Production Starts

For Shields, the film comes on the heels of being the subject of a critically acclaimed ABC News documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which is streaming on Hulu. Known for her breakout turns in the films Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon, Shields’s most recent acting roles include the holiday films A Castle for Christmas and Holiday Harmony.

Cosgrove is currently starring in Paramount+’s reboot of the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly. She starred in the original series from 2007 to 2012 and voices Margo in the Despicable Me franchise, including a fourth film set to release next year.

In addition to recent memorable roles in the films Coco and Dead for a Dollar, Bratt recurred in Peacock's new whodunnit series Poker Face alongside Natasha Lyonne.

While Murray is best known for starring in One Tree Hill, he returned to serial TV earlier this year with a leading role in the CTV series Sullivan’s Crossing.

Harris, who costarred on Lucifer and Suits, has signed on to appear in two veteran stand-up comedian’s upcoming directorial features: Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story and Bill Burr’s Old Dads.

Teale, known for roles in Skins, Reign, The Gifted, and Little Voice, was the male lead in Rosaline last year.

Cruz stars in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery and voices characters in the animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and The Casagrandes.

McDonald, a Mad TV alum, appeared in Halloween Kills and has since popped up in series like God’s Favorite Idiot, What We Do in the Shadows, and How I Met Your Father.