Megan Thee Stallion Shared Emotional Testimony About The Night She Said Tory Lanez Shot Her

LOS ANGELES — Megan Thee Stallion said Tory Lanez showed little concern for her safety after he shot her in 2020 and instead pressured her to protect him.

“I can’t go to jail, I'm already on probation,” Megan recalled what Lanez said to her that night. She added that Lanez said, “I’ll give you a million dollars. Don’t tell on me.”

The 27-year-old Grammy winner, whose full name is Megan Pete, offered emotional testimony on Tuesday after prosecutors called her to the witness stand. After years of facing attacks on her credibility from people on social media — and now Lanez’s defense attorneys — she recounted under oath once again that Lanez shot her in the feet after they argued.

“I can’t believe I have to come here and do this,” Megan said, holding back tears.

Later in her testimony, she broke down as she talked about the impact the incident had on her. She described seeing cruel and hateful messages about herself online every day since, including some that said she deserved to be shot. She added it has hurt her reputation in the music industry.

“I can’t even be happy,” Megan said. “I wish he would have shot and killed me if I knew I had to go through this torture.”



Lanez, 30, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. On Dec. 5, prosecutors filed a third charge for discharging a firearm with gross negligence. If convicted, he could face 22 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

According to prosecutors, Lanez and Megan got into an argument while riding in an SUV after leaving a pool party thrown by Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020, prompting Megan to ask to be let out of the vehicle. After she got out, Lanez shot her three times, prosecutors said as his trial began on Monday.