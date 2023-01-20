Matthew Macfadyen Is Really Really Good At Playing Liars

Matthew Macfadyen doesn't have nearly as much to hide as the characters he plays do. He’s best known for playing Tom Wambsgans, the cunning and often spiteful business executive on HBO’s Succession who turned against his wife Shiv (Sarah Snook) in the Season 3 finale . Before the fourth season starts this spring, Macfadyen is temporarily swapping the world of blue vests and Manhattan mischief for colorfully striped ties and British shenanigans.

In ITV and BritBox’s miniseries Stonehouse, Macfadyen plays the late John Stonehouse, a real-life Labour member of Parliament who faked his death in 1974 and tried to start a new life in Australia.

“It's a perennial story about a man who let things get out of control through vanity and proximity to power and all the rest of it,” Macfadyen told BuzzFeed News.

The Emmy-winning actor has a knack for playing morally questionable men whose emotional turmoil drives them to make drastic decisions at the expense of their wives. In real life, though, Macfadyen has a great relationship with his wife, Keeley Hawes. They’ve been married since 2004. Hawes even came on board to play Stonehouse’s first wife, Barbara Smith, in the show.

“It was really nice to spend time together, actually, because we’re so often in different film sets, so it was lovely,” Macfadyen said.