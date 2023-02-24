Even Lizzo Agrees That “Angela Bassett Did The Thing”

Lizzo did the thing…that Ariana DeBose did.

After DeBose appeared at the BAFTAs on Sunday, her original rap honoring the women nominees went viral — for better and for worse . Turns out Lizzo was a fan of the number, specifically DeBose’s lyric, “Angela Bassett did the thing.”

Lizzo referenced her now-iconically camp rap lyric at her Thursday show in Amsterdam on her Special tour. As shown in video from TikTok user @robynflorence, the singer was onstage talking to her audience when she said, “Let’s shake it off,” before referencing DeBose’s rap and mimicking her jittery and twisty dance moves.

In the video, her audience cheers in response to her DeBose impression, prompting Lizzo to repeat the phrase “Angela Bassett did the thing” again.