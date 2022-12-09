Jerrod Carmichael Will Host The Golden Globes As It Comes Back To TV Following Accusations Of Racism, Sexism, And Unethical Practices

Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which return to air on NBC on Jan. 10.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live.”

NBC had declined to air the awards in 2022 after an explosive Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members and allegedly participated in unethical financial practices. The February 2021 report sparked conversations about racism and sexism within the organization — it had long been criticized for snubbing Black-led projects and performances — and led to major stars and film studios announcing they’d boycott the awards.

Since then, the HFPA says it has undergone structural changes to address the criticism, outlining “five pillars of change: accountability, membership, inclusion, good governance/ethics, and transparency.” Hoehne, who has been an HFPA member since 2004, became the organization’s new president in September 2021, a month after its board approved a slate of reforms and new measures.

Carmichael won an Emmy in September for his HBO special Rothaniel. He appeared in the 2014 movie Neighbors and led his NBC sitcom, The Carmichael Show, from 2015 to 2017.

“Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season,” Hoehne said.

A representative for Carmichael didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

The Golden Globes last had a Black host in 2007, when Shaun Robinson cohosted with Alex Cambert.

The HFPA will announce nominations for the 2023 awards Monday morning on the Today show on NBC. Father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez will present.