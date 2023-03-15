Wizards of Waverly Place” Star Jennifer Stone Seemed To Defend Selena Gomez In a TikTok

“When people try to mess with my people.”

Jennifer Stone appears to have had enough with the hateful comments about her friend Selena Gomez. 

In a six-second TikTok video posted Tuesday, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum lip-synched an audio clip of Jamie Lee Curtis telling people to keep their mouths shut.

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, California. 

“People should shut the fuck up, back the fuck off, and let this woman shine her light,” Curtis said in a Deadline interview at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Feb. 25 when defending Ariana DeBose’s BAFTA rap

The video comes as a speculated feud between Gomez and Hailey Bieber has garnered online criticisms and attacks for both women, with many picking sides.

Hailey Rhode Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills. 

“When people try to mess with my people…” Stone wrote her video caption, as well as “#teamselena” alongside the hashtags “#backoff #growup #jealousyjealousy #shineyourlight #womenforwomen.”

Stone and Gomez played best friends Harper Finkle and Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom about a family of wizards that ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2012.

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo and Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle in the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

Earlier this year, Stone launched a rewatch podcast titled Wizards of Waverly Pod, which she cohosts with David DeLuise, who played Alex’s father, Jerry Russo. Gomez appeared on a Feb. 27 episode, where she opened up about her mental health struggles and why she distanced herself from Stone and the cast following the show’s end. 

“I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because a) you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and b) I didn’t want to let you down,” Gomez said. 

Jennier Stone and David DeLuise talk to Selena Gomez via video chat for an episode of Wizards of Waverly Pod.

The latest drama started after suspected digs of Gomez praising TikToks calling Hailey a “meangirl.” TikToks then surfaced after Hailey and Kyle Jenner seemingly made fun of Gomez’s eyebrow lamination. 

Gomez later commented on TikTok, insisting there was no drama between her and Jenner, but she didn’t say the same for Hailey. Soon after, Gomez deactivated her TikTok account. 

