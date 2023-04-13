Jamie Foxx Is Recovering After Being Hospitalized For A “Medical Complication”

Jamie Foxx is currently recovering from an unspecified medical emergency that reportedly hospitalized him.

On Wednesday, Corinne Foxx, the daughter of the Oscar-winning actor, posted a statement to Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family that said he had “experienced a medical complication” the day prior.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne wrote. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”