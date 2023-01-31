James Gunn Doubled Down On His Support Of "The Flash,” And Called The Controversial Film Starring Ezra Miller "Fantastic"

James Gunn is sticking by The Flash’s side. Despite a mounting history of arrests, threats and concerning allegations surrounding the upcoming film’s lead actor Ezra Miler, Gunn, who is co-CEO of DC Studios, is excited about its June 16 release.

The Flash has been overshadowed by multiple controversies involving Miller , including legal troubles in Hawaii and Vermont. Most recently, Miller took a plea deal on Jan. 13 to avoid jail time for their alleged break-in at a Vermont home last May.

The Suicide Squad director doubled down on his support for The Flash on Tuesday while announcing DC Studios’ upcoming slate of films and TV shows. He said Miller’s film chronologically connects to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, another superhero movie that drops on March 17.

“Shazam has always been off in his own part of the DCU [DC Universe], so he connects really well. That moves directly into The Flash, a fantastic movie that I really love that resets the entire DC Universe,” Gunn says in a video shared on Twitter.