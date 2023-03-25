Gwyneth Paltrow Said She Did Not Get The Idea to Countersue For $1 In Her Ski Crash Lawsuit From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s name was brought up in court on Friday, but this time an attorney argued someone stole an idea from her.

A retired Army optometrist is suing Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 after they were involved in a skiing accident at a Utah resort in 2016 . The Oscar-winning actor initially countersued him for $1 and explained her reasoning on Friday, saying “it’s symbolic because the damages would actually be more.”

Terry Sanderson, who originally sued Paltrow for $3 million, has accused Paltrow of crashing into him while not paying attention to her surroundings at Deer Valley Resort, resulting in him being severely injured: He said he suffered four broken ribs, a concussion, and a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.

His attorney Kristin VanOrman asked Paltrow if a 2017 case involving Swift inspired Paltrow’s countersuit decision in 2019. Paltrow, however, said she was not aware of Swift’s case at the time.

In August 2017, former radio host David Mueller was required to pay $1 to Swift after a jury ruled in her favor in a countersuit. Mueller initially sued Swift, as well radio promotions director Frank Bell, for allegedly interfering with a contract as a Denver radio DJ by pressuring station KYGO to fire him. This occurred after Swift said Mueller groped her at a 2013 meet-and-greet.

"Are you good friends with Taylor Swift?" VanOrman asked.