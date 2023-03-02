Lea Michele’s “Funny Girl” Will Say Goodbye, Gorgeous, On Broadway

Funny Girl is closing up shop. The first revival of the original 1964 musical, which starred Barbra Streisand, announced on Tuesday that it will close its curtain over Labor Day weekend.

According to the New York Times , the last performance will take place on Sept. 3. This highly anticipated production of Funny Girl opened last April with Beanie Feldstein in the iconic role of Fanny Brice; however, the show was quickly immersed in controversy after Feldstein abruptly exited the role only to be replaced by Lea Michele . (Julie Benko, who understudied for both Feldstein and Michele, came aboard during the change in command to perform once a week in lieu of Michele.)

Sonia Friedman, a Funny Girl producer, did not explain why the show is ending this year, according to the Times. Representatives for Friedman did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Michele’s casting in July caused social media frenzy after Gawker’s initial report of the announcement. A subsequent behind-the-scenes exposé by the Daily Beast suggested Feldstein’s departure from the show had to do, in part, with poor reviews .

Jane Lynch, who starred alongside Michele in Glee and played Brice’s mother in the musical, also quickly left the production alongside Feldstein. She was replaced by Broadway veteran Tovah Feldshuh.