Evan Peters Almost Played The Obnoxious Husband In “The White Lotus.” No, The Other Husband.

Season 2 of The White Lotus almost looked very different. Turns out Evan Peters was originally set to play Ethan, the newly wealthy computer programmer and occasionally erratic husband to Aubrey Plaza’s character, Harper. Instead, actor Will Sharpe took on the role and received tons of critical acclaim.

The alternate universe casting choice confession comes from White Lotus executive producer David Bernad, who told Deadline on Wednesday that scheduling conflicts prevented Peters from joining the hit HBO show. Representatives for Peters did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment on why he couldn’t play Ethan.

"[Ethan] was the last part we cast in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason — scheduling or timing — it didn't work out," Bernad said. "We were really trying to figure how to cast that part so it didn't feel like familiar casting."

Things certainly worked out for The White Lotus team as British actor Will Sharpe took on the role instead.