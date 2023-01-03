Damar Hamlin’s Family Is Thanking Fans For Their Compassion, And Fellow NFL Players Are Also Showing Their Support

NFL players and fans are showing support online for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who is in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a tackle Monday night.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed onto the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, and is currently sedated and in critical condition, according to a statement the Buffalo Bills released late on Monday.

The NFL shared a statement from Hamlin’s family on Tuesday expressing gratitude for the prayers, kind words, and donations they received after the incident. They also thanked the first responders and healthcare professionals who helped Hamlin, as well as the Bengals team and coach.