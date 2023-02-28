“Friends” Reunion: Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Attended Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Courteney Cox’s friends showed up for her as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In fact, some of these friends were notably her Friends costars: Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

On Monday, they attended the ceremony honoring Cox’s career in Hollywood, including her legendary roles in Shining Vale, Cougar Town, and the Scream franchise, as well as her most iconic role as Monica Geller on Friends .

Inadvertently, the mini Friends reunion may have also provided an unintentional update on the life of Aniston's famous character. When Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, who is chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, called Aniston and Kudrow to join Cox onstage, she accidentally misnamed Aniston’s character.

“Our next speakers are both actors. They worked on the hit show Friends in the roles of Rachel Geller and Phoebe Buffay,” Cornejo said.

Yes, Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay, but Aniston’s character was actually named Rachel Green for most of the series, though *spoiler alert* she ends up with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

All this to say, Cornejo accidentally ignited an interesting Friends question: Did Rachel change her last name to Geller?

Cox corrected Cornejo after people in the audience shouted, “Rachel Green!” However, Cox then said, “She married Ross, though. Didn’t she marry Ross?”

Aniston argued that Rachel very much kept her own name.