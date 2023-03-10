Michelle Yeoh, Christina Ricci, And Other Celebs Addressed Andrea Riseborough’s Controversial Oscar Nom

Andrea Riseborough’s surprising Oscar nomination quickly became one of the biggest controversies this awards season. She received a surprise Best Actress nod for her role in the indie film To Leslie, which left many confused about how she had landed a spot in a competitive race without a traditionally heavily funded campaign.

Some argued that Riseborough’s nomination may have taken a spot from The Woman King star Viola Davis or Till star Danielle Deadwyler, both of whom did not receive nominations despite being nominated at other awards shows like the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. This had some people accusing Oscar voters of repeatedly neglecting Black performances.

On Jan. 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a review of the campaign procedures for this year’s nominees following reports that Riseborough’s campaign may have violated a lobbying rule . A few days later, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said Riseborough would keep her nod.

The scandal also divided Hollywood, with some notable celebs publicly coming to Riseborough’s defense and while others supported the Academy’s review. Here are the celebrities who’ve spoken out publicly on the nomination debate, including Riseborough herself.

Michelle Yeoh