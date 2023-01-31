These Celebrities Have Spoken Out About Ozempic And Other Drugs Used For Weight Loss, Including A Few Who Said They’ve Taken Them

Semaglutide, the injectable drug sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy, has apparently become popular with an unintended crowd: celebrities looking to dramatically lose weight.

This is a big problem for people with type 2 diabetes who use Ozempic to manage their blood sugar and reduce their risk of heart problems and other complications.

The FDA first approved semaglutide in 2017 for type 2 diabetes and again in 2021 under the brand name Wegovy. It was approved for “chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition,” including high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol .

However, the popularity of the drug to lose just a few pounds by people who wouldn’t normally be candidates for treatment has led to a shortage , making it difficult for some who need semaglutide to access it.

While only a few celebrities say they’ve taken Ozempic or Wegovy, many have shared their opinions, including several who’ve denied taking them. Here are the celebrities who’ve spoken out publicly about the trend.

Celebrities who’ve said they’ve taken Ozempic or Wegovy

Chelsea Handler