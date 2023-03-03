“The Plane Was A CHAOS”: Camila Alves McConaughey Details Her Experience On The Lufthansa Flight That Dropped Nearly 4,000 Feet

Alves McConaughey said they were safe following the incident and had boarded a new flight on Thursday.

“I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! @officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue.”

The flight, from Austin to Germany, had been diverted to Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport after the incident, per CNN . The brief turbulence happened around 90 minutes following takeoff and led to minor injuries to a few passengers, a Lufthansa spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

“The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one,” Alves McConaughey wrote.

The comment section was flooded by other celebrities showing support for her chaotic experience.

“So grateful everyone’s safe especially you,” model Helena Christensen commented.

“Omg dear friend thank gd everyone is OK. I am the worst flyer and not sure i would be as brave as you are right now,” fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote. “sending strength and safety.”