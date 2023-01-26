Here’s What’s Going On With Fans Calling The Police About Britney Spears’s Well-Being

Britney Spears apparently didn’t appreciate fans calling the police to check on her this week, and a source familiar with the matter told BuzzFeed News that it's fairly often that fans are calling for wellness checks.

“It is true that some fans reached out as a result of her taking a break from IG for a bit, which is not unusual and is done from time to time, and it was overzealous and the police confirmed there was no issue,” the source said.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the Ventura County sheriff's office received calls Tuesday night about Spears deleting her Instagram account within the past 12 hours and that it was fans' concerns that prompted officers to check on the singer.

On Thursday, Spears addressed the police visit in a Twitter post. She said these instances of the police being alerted were “some prank phone calls” and that officers realized they were erroneous when they visited her and saw she was not in any danger. Spears noted the police did not enter her home and left immediately.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” Spears wrote on Twitter.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she added.