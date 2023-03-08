Bindi Irwin Revealed She Has Endometriosis And Opened Up About Her Years Of Pain And Struggle To Get A Diagnosis

Bindi Irwin revealed she experienced 10 years of pain before being diagnosed with endometriosis and opened up about her struggle to find answers.

Endometriosis is a condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic .

“I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain,” Irwin wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday , sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

For over a decade, the Australian TV host and daughter of Steve Irwin said she has dealt with insurmountable fatigue, pain, and nausea. Initially hesitant about disclosing her health publicly, the 24-year-old said she felt a responsibility to share her story to help other women who may be in a similar position. She joins other celebrities who’ve talked about living with endometriosis, like Lena Dunham , Amy Schumer , and Halsey .

"Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc," Irwin wrote. "A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn't find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life.”

Irwin said she decided to have surgery, which was scary but necessary because, she wrote, “I couldn’t live like I was.” She recalled her doctor asking her after the surgery how she had dealt with the pain for so long, a question that she described as “validation for years of pain.”

“Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst,” Irwin added. “My family & friends who have been on this journey with me for 10+ yrs - THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I’d never climb out. Thank you to the doctors & nurses who believed my pain. I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming.”

Irwin encouraged people not to assume others are fine when looking at their life and to be gentle and pause before asking a woman when they plan to have more children, since endometriosis can affect fertility. She also pointed people looking for information to the Endometriosis Foundation of America , which works to educate doctors and patients on how to better recognize the disease.

After a difficult journey, Irwin said she’s appreciative to have a “gorgeous daughter” who feels like her “family’s miracle.”

“I’m aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There’s stigma around this awful disease. I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help.”