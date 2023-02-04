How Beyoncé Fans Are Preparing To Secure "Renaissance" Tickets

The Renaissance tour could yield either redemption or more condemnation for Ticketmaster, and the ticketing company told BuzzFeed News it will once again use its Verified Fan technology for the North American leg of the Renaissance tour.

For Beyoncé, it has implemented a three-group system for different cities. The deadline to sign up for verified fan accounts was Feb. 3. There are also three types of presale options: Beyhive Verified Fan Presale , Citi Verified Fan Presale , and the Verizon Up Presale .

Chris King, a California native who currently lives in New York, said he believes Ticketmaster will try to do better with Beyoncé’s tour but said “there is only so much that can be done.”

King said his group of friends has coordinated a plan for the big day: each of them will try to buy tickets for a different date in the hopes that one of them is lucky enough to reach the purchasing menu soon enough. He added that it was frustrating because he knows many other fans will be doing the same thing.

“If people expect a water shortage, they're going to start storing water and create the shortage. The same thing is going on with the tickets. People are expecting tickets to be ridiculous, so they're going to make it even harder,” King said.

While Ticketmaster may be facing just as much pressure as fans, it isn’t the only platform preparing for Beyoncé. SeatGeek will be the primary ticketing vendor for the Dallas, Texas, and Glendale, Arizona, shows. A representative from the ticketing platform said it will be “prepared as possible for the Renaissance tour.”

They added that they hope Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology “works as advertised and actually verifies your fandom.” SeatGeek said it is prepared to support the fans who receive access but are unable to secure tickets.

“In the months following the Taylor Swift on sale, we've been applying the technical learnings from what we experienced with that outsized demand,” a representative from SeatGeek said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “And though we didn't completely fall over or see the same level of customer issues experienced elsewhere for the Eras tour, we're confident that we can perform even better this time around.”