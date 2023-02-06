Beyoncè Running Late To The 2023 Grammys Is Everything

Beyoncé couldn’t accept the 2023 Grammys award for Best R&B song for "Cuff It" because she was stuck in traffic.

Instead, producer The-Dream and songwriter Nile Rodgers, who both worked on the song, accepted the award on her behalf.

Host Trevor Noah said Beyoncé was unable to take the stage and give a speech because she hadn’t arrived at the Crypto.com Arena yet.

“Beyoncé is on her way,” Noah said.

Noah said one of the perks of hosting this year's ceremony in Los Angeles is that so many artists could attend. However, the downside is the city's infamous traffic jams.

Worry not, Queen Bey did arrive over an hour into the broadcast.

“The queen is officially in the building,” Noah later assured the audience. “I was shocked to find out that traffic can stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time.”

Beyoncé was already a winner Sunday night long before she arrived at the arena. Winning three awards, the Renaissance singer tied conductor Georg Solti as the most-awarded artist in Grammys history. She started the night tied with producer Quincy Jones in second place with 28 awards.

The singer thanked her fans in an Instagram post, saying she was grateful and "filled with joy" for her wins.

"To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all!" Beyoncé wrote. "It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions!