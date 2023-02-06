Beyoncé Has Broken The Record For Most Grammy Wins

You can't break Beyoncé's soul, and only she can break the record for most Grammy wins...ever. On Sunday night, the singer, whose 2022 album Renaissance received numerous nominations, took home four awards. This brought her to a total of 32 Grammy wins throughout her career.

“I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here but is here in spirit," Beyoncé said. "I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother — for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children, who are at home watching."

Beyoncé also thanked the queer community for their love and for embracing this genre.

She was nominated for nine Grammys at the 2023 awards and won Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "Break My Soul," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa," and Best R&B Song for "Cuff It."

Her record-breaking win came for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. Following her win, host Trevor Noah called her "the GOAT."

Prior to Sunday night, she had already earned 28 Grammys over her career. In fact, Beyoncé was already the winningest singer ever, but the record for overall Grammy wins was held by conductor Georg Solti, who won 31.

Beyoncé ran late to the Grammys and didn't arrive in time to accept Best R&B Song for "Cuff It." Nile Rodgers, a songwriter on "Cuff It," accepted the award on her behalf alongside legendary producer The-Dream, who also worked on the song.