Nicole Kidman once said we come to movie theaters for magic : to laugh, cry, and care. What she might have forgotten to mention is that we want a cost-effective experience as much as a magical one.

At one not-so-distant point, you could watch movies anytime and at almost any theater for as low as $10 a month. What could be more magical than that? If you were an avid moviegoer who loved the flexibility of visiting different locations, a MoviePass subscription in 2017 was perfectly cheap and quite beloved.

However, things were far from great behind the scenes of the company. It went bankrupt in 2020 , but its fortunes might be on the upswing. The company is set to relaunch its subscription service this summer, though no date has been announced.

Do expect major changes to the service, as well as some tough competition. MoviePass’s return to the market will see the company once again compete with two major subscription plans: AMC Stubs A-List and Regal Unlimited. There are others too, like Cinemark and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema ’s plans.

Still, MoviePass, AMC Stubs A-List, and Regal Unlimited are arguably the most well-known subscription services. Deciding which one is best is really up to the moviegoer and their cinema-viewing needs. So, below, we break down the pricing and benefits of the three major players.

MoviePass

The waitlist for the new MoviePass has closed, but access for the general public is still expected to come alongside its launch.

MoviePass CEO and cofounder Stacy Spikes told BuzzFeed News it's implementing a new business model that still includes partnering with various cinemas. However, the company will now use a credit system, with varied charges depending on the screening’s day and time.

Spikes said the company plans to test out four pricing tiers with differing theater location restrictions. Three of the tiers will be available in most participating locations while the fourth “Pro” tier will only be available in select markets that have yet to be announced.

Members will buy credits to watch movies based on the time and day of viewing; weekend night screenings will cost more credits than a Wednesday morning movie, for example.

Here are the four tiers and monthly costs: