People Are So Desperate For The “Barbie” Movie That They’re Joking They’ll Buy Tickets To “Avatar” Just To See The Trailer

“One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please.”

By
Anthony Robledo
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @wbpictures

A three-hour Avatar sequel? Yawn. A trailer that might finally explain what the hell Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is about? Get into my pink convertible, losers, we’re going to the movies.

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, taking viewers back to the colonized moon of Pandora first seen in 2009’s $3 billion global box office smash. Yet many moviegoers say they only have eyes for Barbie, which has teased us with an absolutely stacked cast (Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa, to name a few), candy-colored publicity stills, and zero details about the plot.

“Barbie lives in Barbie Land and then a story happens,” the film’s IMDb description reads.

Mega / GC Images

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for Barbie in Venice, California, on June 27, 2022.

Some theaters will be playing a teaser trailer ahead of Avatar screenings. And since Barbie won’t be released until July 21, 2023, people are joking that they’re ready to shell out for a ticket just to catch the previews. (The previews will also include a trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, but as far as we know that film does not include any himbos on rollerblades.)

lex @gretagerwigflew

sneaking into the avatar movie to watch the barbie teaser just to walk out and go to bones &amp; all

Twitter: @gretagerwigflew
Kenzie Vanunu ⚡️🦴 @kenzvanunu

me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser

Twitter: @kenzvanunu
HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty @keyon

People buying tickets to avatar just so they can see the Barbie trailer I’m crying so bad it don’t get that serious

Twitter: @keyon
i want to bailey-ve 🛸 @been_herde

oh they’re showing the barbie trailer before avatar?

Twitter: @been_herde
TÁRfluencer Jillian @JillianChili

James Cameron: “how do we get Avatar: The Way of Water to make over 2 Billion?” The Answer:

Twitter: @JillianChili
don't ask don’t shantell @beforemoonlight

me and my friends buying tickets to avatar just to watch the barbie trailer and leave

Twitter: @beforemoonlight
Tom Zohar @TomZohar

“One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please” “…do you mean Avatar: The Way of—” “I SAID WHAT I SAID” https://t.co/AJknc2qhU9

Twitter: @TomZohar
John DiLillo @JohnDiLillo

when they play the barbie, oppenheimer, and mission impossible 7 trailers before avatar

Twitter: @JohnDiLillo
Mike @michaelcollado

At the Avatar screening once the Barbie trailer ends

Twitter: @michaelcollado


