People Are So Desperate For The “Barbie” Movie That They’re Joking They’ll Buy Tickets To “Avatar” Just To See The Trailer

A three-hour Avatar sequel? Yawn. A trailer that might finally explain what the hell Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is about? Get into my pink convertible, losers, we’re going to the movies.

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, taking viewers back to the colonized moon of Pandora first seen in 2009’s $3 billion global box office smash. Yet many moviegoers say they only have eyes for Barbie, which has teased us with an absolutely stacked cast (Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa, to name a few), candy-colored publicity stills, and zero details about the plot.

“Barbie lives in Barbie Land and then a story happens,” the film’s IMDb description reads.