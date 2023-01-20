Ariana Grande Shut Down Claims She Quit Singing With A Rendition Of “Over The Rainbow”

With worries circulating that the Grammy-winning artist is done releasing music, Grande treated fans on TikTok with a cover of “Over the Rainbow” sung by Judy Garland in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz.
“wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now,” Grande wrote in the video’s caption. “done with lots of love.”
In the video also shared to her Instagram story, Grande wears a pink yarn hooded sweater while singing a chilling rendition of the Oscar-winning song without instrumentals in a kitchen setting.
In the video, text that reads “WHy AreN'T yOu A sInGer AnyMoRee?" appears, acknowledging the complaints. Grande responds to the criticism by writing, “is literally on the set filming two musical movies all day every day.”
Speculation that Grande was retiring from being a musician sprung up because she announced her role in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked movie musical and would focus her time on the film’s production.
Grande will play Glinda in the Universal adaptation of the Tony-winning musical alongside Cynthia Erivo who will play Elphaba. In the video, Grande also wrote that she is hiding her blonde hair.
“I NEEDED THIS,” one TikTok user commented.
Grande released her last album, Positions, on Oct. 30, 2020. Since then, she has also collaborated on tracks with artists like the Weeknd and Doja Cat. She also sang on the track “Just Look Up” with Kid Cudi as part of Netflix’s comedy-disaster film Don’t Look Up, which she also acted in.
Grande most notably performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” live in June 2017 at her One Love Manchester show, a benefit and tribute to the victims of the bombing at one of her concerts a month earlier.