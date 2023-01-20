Ariana Grande Shut Down Claims She Quit Singing With A Rendition Of “Over The Rainbow”

With worries circulating that the Grammy-winning artist is done releasing music, Grande treated fans on TikTok with a cover of “Over the Rainbow” sung by Judy Garland in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz.

“wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now,” Grande wrote in the video’s caption. “done with lots of love.”