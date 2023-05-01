Anthony Carrigan Explained NoHo Hank’s Decision In That Gut-Wrenching “Barry” Season 4 Scene

HBO can't get enough of traumatic TV deaths lately. On the heels of those major demises in White Lotus and Succession , Sunday's episode of Barry joined the network’s most morbid ranks after a breakup between crime couple NoHo Hank Anthony Carrigan) and Cristobal Sifuentes (Michael Irby) ended in the worst possible way. Cristobal was killed by the Chechen mob after a plan by Hank went horribly wrong.

The two had hatched a plan to unite Hank’s Chechen criminals with Cristobal’s Bolivian men to sell sand and profit off Southern California’s sand shortage . However, Episode 4 reveals that Hank was lying about the sand business so he could kill the Bolivian gangsters, gain the Chechen mob’s loyalty, and ensure he and his partner would be safe.

Hank does this by tricking Cristobal's men into entering an indoor sand pit in Los Angeles, where they sink to their death. However, Hank's plan backfires after he loops in Cristobal, who promptly leaves his partner for betraying him and his team. Later, Hank finds Cristobal bleeding out of his head with armed soldiers standing over him.

“When I initially read it, I had to take a beat. I was so devastated,” Carrigan told BuzzFeed News. “When I really thought about it and I unpacked it, it made total sense. They are in a life of crime, and there's no way to ever have a really gentle ending when you're surrounded by such danger.”

Carrigan has received two Emmy nominations for his breakout role as Hank in the HBO dramedy series, which stars Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a professional assassin turned aspiring actor turned killer once more. Hader co-created Barry with Alec Berg and is also a writer and director on the show; in fact, he directed every episode in the currently airing fourth and final season.

Below, Carrigan breaks down the show’s arguably most heartbreaking scene so far and shares how Barry helped him grow as a performer as the series nears its end.