Angela Bassett Reacts To Her Oscar Nomination For “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

On Tuesday, Angela Bassett not only received her second Oscar nomination, but she also became the first actor to be nominated at the Academy Awards for a performance in a Marvel movie.

The 64-year-old actor is up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . She was previously nominated for Best Actress in 1994 for playing Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do With It.

Bassett is joined this year in the Best Supporting Actress category by actors Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

Shortly after the nominations were revealed, Bassett shared her reaction in an Instagram post, saying the announcement made her Tuesday morning “a little extra special.”

“What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power,” Bassett wrote.