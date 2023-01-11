Angela Bassett Is The First Actor To Win A Golden Globe For A Role In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

As she won her second Golden Globe on Tuesday, Angela Bassett paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman during her acceptance speech.

“Weeping, weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning,” Bassett said. “We are inspired by the light of Chadwick Boseman.”

Bassett said Boseman’s legacy led to the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Boseman, who became an instant icon when he led the original Black Panther film, died on Aug. 28, 2020, due to colon cancer.

Bassett channeled her real-life grief as she played Ramonda, the mother to Boseman’s T’Challa. On Tuesday, she took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture — the first time an actor has won a Golden Globe for a performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We showed the world what Black love looked like,” Bassett said. “We just made history with this award.”

Bassett won her first Golden Globe in 1994 for her role in What's Love Got to Do With It.

Bassett said after her win that she was inspired by Boseman’s work ethic, and that helped the cast and crew go through with the production after his death.

“When he was not there in the physical, he most definitely was there in the spiritual,” Bassett said. “When things got difficult, we knew we couldn’t rest or give up.”

She added she was thrilled to accept this award as his onscreen mother and colleague.