Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Wife Allison Holker Opened Up About Her Grief In Her First Instagram Post Since His Death

Boss, an accomplished dancer and choreographer who was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died on Dec. 13 at age 40 by suicide, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner. His death prompted an outpouring of grief from the celebrities who had worked with him and become his friends, as well as the fans who’d followed his exuberant performances on TV and social media for years.

Boss and Holker, who met on So You Think You Can Dance, had just celebrated nine years of marriage. In an Instagram post on Dec. 10, Boss shared photos from their wedding and wrote, "Happy anniversary my love."

DeGeneres commented on Holker’s post on Wednesday showing support. Boss was first featured as a guest DJ on her show in 2014, eventually rising to become co-executive producer.

“There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it,” DeGeneres commented.