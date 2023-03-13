Here Are The Winners Of The 2023 Oscars

The 95th Oscars returned at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting in a broadcast that included historic milestones, heartwarming speeches, and several jokes about last year's slap.
Everything Everywhere All at Once went home big with a total of seven wins, including Best Picture and actiing awards for its stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. All Quiet on the Western Front won four awards, while multi-nominated films Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin left empty handed.
The winners of this year's Oscars are listed below.
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleason, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary Feature Film
WINNER: Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Best Live Action Short Film
WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Cinematography
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary Short Film
WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Production Design
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Score
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Sound
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Best Original Song
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR
"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Director
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Picture
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking