Here Are The Winners Of The 2023 Oscars

The 95th Oscars returned at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting in a broadcast that included historic milestones, heartwarming speeches, and several jokes about last year's slap.

Everything Everywhere All at Once went home big with a total of seven wins, including Best Picture and actiing awards for its stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. All Quiet on the Western Front won four awards, while multi-nominated films Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin left empty handed.

The winners of this year's Oscars are listed below.