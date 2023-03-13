Here Are The Winners Of The 2023 Oscars

From Brendan Fraser to Michelle Yeoh, these stars and films won big on Sunday night.

By
Anthony Robledo
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The 95th Oscars returned at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting in a broadcast that included historic milestones, heartwarming speeches, and several jokes about last year's slap.

Everything Everywhere All at Once went home big with a total of seven wins, including Best Picture and actiing awards for its stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. All Quiet on the Western Front won four awards, while multi-nominated films Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin left empty handed.

The winners of this year's Oscars are listed below.

Best Animated Feature Film

Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Guillermo del Toro, Gary Unger, and Mark Gustafson accept Best Animated Feature Film for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio onstage during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for Everything Everywhere All at Once onstage at the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleason, The Banshees of Inisherin 

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once onstage during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny wins Documentary Feature Film at the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Best Live Action Short Film

Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley, and Seamus O'Hara accept Live Action Short Film for An Irish Goodbye onstage at the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Cinematography

James Friend accepts Best Cinematography for All Quiet on the Western Front during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley accept the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for The Whale onstage during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter accepts the Costume Design award at the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best International Feature Film

Daniel Brühl, Edward Berger, Malte Grunert, Albrecht Schuch, and Felix Kammerer accept the International Feature Film award for All Quiet on the Western Front at the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Short Film

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the award for Best Documentary Short Subject for The Elephant Whisperers during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Short Film

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud accept the award for Animated Short Film for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Production Design

Ernestine Hipper and Christian M. Goldbeck accept the Best Production Design award for All Quiet on the Western Front during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Score

German composer Volker Bertelmann accepts the Best Score award for All Quiet on the Western Front during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, and Joe Letteri accept Best Visual Effects for Avatar: The Way of Water during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan accept the Best Original Screenplay award for Everything Everywhere All at Once during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for Women Talking during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Women Talking

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Sound

Mark Weingarten, Stuart Wilson, Al Nelson, James Mather, and Chris Burdon accept the Best Sound award for Top Gun: Maverick during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Best Original Song

M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose accept the Best Original Song award for "Naatu Naatu" from RRR during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR

"Applause," Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Film Editing

Paul Rogers accepts the Best Film Editing award for Everything Everywhere All at Once during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director

Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Director award for Everything Everywhere All at Once during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for The Whale at the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for Everything Everywhere All at Once during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Picture

Film producer Jonathan Wang accepts the Best Picture award for Everything Everywhere All at Once onstage during the Academy Awards on March 12.

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

